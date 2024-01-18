Nic Nemeth Set To Face Trey Miguel At Upcoming TNA IMPACT Tapings In Orlando, Florida

As previously reported by PWMania.com, former WWE star Dolph Ziggler, now working under his real name of Nic Nemeth, is set to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV to break his silence and address the TNA fans following his surprise debut at Hard To Kill 2024 this past weekend.

TNA Wrestling announced that Nemeth will be making his in-ring debut for the company when he faces Trey Miguel in singles action at tomorrow’s iMPACT tapings in Orlando, Florida.