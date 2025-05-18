Joe Hendry Responds To Critics After WrestleMania Loss

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has addressed fan concerns that his loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 might have diminished the prestige of the TNA World Championship, emphasizing instead the importance of long-term storytelling in wrestling.

During a recent interview on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Hendry explained why the defeat was a vital part of his ongoing narrative rather than a setback.

“I think that in wrestling, everything has to be a story,” Hendry began. “So, in the movie, does Rocky win every single match? The story is Joe Hendry lost to Randy Orton. How is the champion going to recover from this?”

Hendry drew parallels between his situation and those of other top WWE Superstars who have suffered high-profile losses on the WrestleMania stage.

“You know who else lost quickly at WrestleMania? John Cena to The Undertaker. You know who else lost quickly at WrestleMania? Triple H,” he pointed out. “People have lost quickly at WrestleMania and these are the stories that we’re telling.”

Referencing John Cena as a key influence on how to frame adversity, Hendry continued:

“That’s what I’ve really learned from watching John Cena is that just make everything a story. Everything is a story.”

Hendry also noted that the WrestleMania loss added intrigue to his recent TNA World Title defense in a triple threat match against Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page, keeping fans guessing about the outcome.

“All three outcomes were completely within the realms of possibility, and nobody knew what was going to happen… That’s when it’s exciting, when anything can happen.”

Rather than seeing the defeat as damaging, Hendry believes it enhances the drama surrounding his title reign and offers more compelling moments for fans to invest in.

