Victoria Crawford Open To WWE NXT Appearance In TNA Crossover

TNA Wrestling star Victoria Crawford (Alicia Fox) appeared on Gabby AF to discuss various topics, including the possibility of joining NXT as part of the TNA crossover.

Crawford said, “I do love watching and popping my head in and looking at who is coming up. I would definitely take the opportunity to go to NXT and do something. I would want to roll around with any and all the girls. There is one thing that comes to mind; Now being identified as Victoria, my whole experience has really changed. When I’m backstage and someone is like, ‘Hey, Victoria,’ that is who I am, but to now perform under whatever this other part that I’m creating and experiencing will be the adventure that I can’t wait to have.”

On how Alicia Fox is a different persona:

“If I were to be at TNA as Alicia Fox, I know it may be a name, but it’s like a persona. I almost wonder if it would be difficult for me to return to her. I feel as though everyone that has watched my development knows where I’m at between the good and the bad. I’m always trying to shoot straight. Answering under a different name can be a challenge sometimes.”

On why who she is now wouldn’t fit the same way:

“What if that character is going through things too that can’t be unraveled from the real persona and they get meshed? That’s why I think who I am today definitely wouldn’t fit the same way. I’m just thrilled to try something new under my name. I’m passionate about that and I want the women to know who they are in the performance and outside. I can’t stress enough the importance of that. Not ego identity, but authenticity.”

