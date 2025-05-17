Victoria Crawford Reveals How Her TNA Debut Came About

TNA Wrestling star Victoria Crawford appeared on Gabby AF to discuss various topics, including how she debuted with the company at their Rebellion PPV event.

Crawford said, “It’s really just a blessing, a miracle. It kind of came out of nowhere. Doing appearances, I ran into Tommy Dreamer. I made a mention that I was interested in going to TNA. At first, I didn’t know or consider as a talent. My approach was to kind of help the girls, whether it was produce….I had seen co-workers come in like Gail Kim or Mickie James, and they want to be of aid. I was kind of focused there. Then, I got there, and the environment was so positive. Being able to be amongst our industry people and bring up stories, it made me have that nostalgic FOMO. The opportunity presented itself ot wrestle Brittnie Brooks and it was, ‘Yeah, let’s rock and roll.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)