Nic Nemeth Shares His Thoughts On Cody Rhodes’ Promo From Last Week’s WWE RAW

Former WWE star and current TNA star Nic Nemeth recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes’ promo from last week’s RAW.

Nemeth said, “It’s Cody saying like ‘d**k’ or ‘a**hole’ or whatever. And I go, ‘Oh no, this is so hacky. The Rock went in on you, and we’re now gonna see this is some wannabe Attitude Era thing.’ That doesn’t help it.”

On his opinion changing after watching the whole segment:

“I really liked it. As much as those little pieces out of context I was like, ‘Uh, hacky.’ Altogether, the promo, the story? It wasn’t the greatest thing I’ve ever heard it all the time, but I liked it a lot. I loved it… And you know what? ‘I have nothing but nice things to say about your mother.’ With a little smirk on his face. That’s the best.”

