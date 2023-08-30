Nick Aldis Addresses Rumors He Is Retired From Wrestling Since Becoming A WWE Producer

Nick Aldis, who has been working as a producer for WWE in recent weeks, appeared on the Niko Knows Best podcast and addressed rumors that he is no longer a wrestler.

Aldis said, “It’s sort of a blessing and curse of wrestling media and that sort of appetite that fans have for information and wanting to be the first to break stuff all the time. But it’s like, it makes it very difficult to even sort of have a conversation or even sort of try something without people putting some sort of finality on it and immediately go, ‘Oh, that’s it.’ Like, he’s doing this, he’s doing that. Nothing like that is in place. And I don’t know why.”

“But, again, I guess because of the discussions about, you know, a different role, immediately it sort of jumps to [the] conversation, ‘Oh, he’s not wrestling anymore. He’s retiring. That’s it. Is he done wrestling?’ I’m going like, ‘What? Hold on, I’m 36 years old guys.’ (…) You know, I’m very much in my prime. I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, where does all this discussion about me being done [with] wrestling come from?’ Everyone just needs to chill.”

