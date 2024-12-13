Nick Aldis Announces Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight For WWE SmackDown On Dec. 13

The announcements for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown keep coming.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is featured in a new digital exclusive video on WWE’s official social media outlets to announce the addition of a big match for tonight’s show.

Now confirmed for the December 13 episode of WWE SmackDown from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. is LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa in singles action.

Previously announced for the show this evening is Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens’ “Final Words” before their Undisputed WWE Championship showdown at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Carmelo Hayes will take on a “mystery opponent,” plus Bayley vs. Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin will take place in the two semifinal bouts in the ongoing WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament.

