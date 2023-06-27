Nick Dinsmore Reveals Eric Bischoff’s Reaction To Working With Eugene

Nick Dinsmore recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

The former WWE Superstar known as Eugene reflected on working with Triple H and Eric Bischoff during his run with the company.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On Eric Bischoff’s reaction to working with him: “At the time, he was 100% willing to work and he was great to work with. I think it was almost a slam (rib) on Bischoff at the beginning. We’ll put the special kid with Bischoff as his nephew. It was like a little WWE dig, but it ended up working out because Bischoff had more heat than almost anybody on the program.”

On working with Triple H in WWE: “Looking back on it, I got on a really fast train. A lot of that stuff starts to run together because we’d be doing live events, overseas, TV. I remember all of it and it was awesome. I just followed those guys. If they wanted me to give my thoughts on anything or if they would ask me, I wouldn’t butt into it. I would just keep my mouth shut and my ears open and they would leave me alone. Triple H knew exactly how to get the most out of Eugene but still not getting too much and preserving the title run to Benoit and then passed it to Randy and that’s where I wrestled Triple H (2004 SummerSlam) The crowd turned on me. Toronto turned on me big time. In my head now looking back, I should have thrown a temper tantrum and told them to shut up and started feeding into it, but I was kind of in between because I was in there with Triple H and it’s his match and he’s calling the match. I’m following him. I don’t feel like I need to break off, but it was a good reaction, although it wasn’t the reaction that I got in the previous months in the buildup.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.