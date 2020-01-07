Nick Jackson Addresses AEW – NJPW Situation

During an appearance on the ESPN West Palm podcast, Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks addressed the possible relationship between AEW and NJPW:

“Yeah, that was just a rumor, nothing happening. I think [Chris Jericho] just did that to get the internet to talk a little bit more about the situation. But the door has not opened up at all.”

“We wish them luck in what they are doing because like Matt said with NXT, a lot of our friends work in New Japan. Most of them are our friends. We have friends everywhere in the wrestling world. If something came along then we would be open, but nothing is happening right now.”