Nick Jackson Reveals That He Had Covid-19 In 2020

Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks wrote the following in his Instagram story:

“Crazy to think there’s still COVID deniers out there in the world. I had a pretty bad case of COVID in early September that kept me bed ridden for nearly 3 weeks. I couldn’t taste or smell for 2 in a half months. At one point my whole body had hives in it and my doctor said that it was definitely from COVID. Matt had to do the majority of the work in matches once I returned safely because I couldn’t catch my breath. My cardio is finally back but it took months to finally feel like myself again. Let’s protect each other and wear [a] mask.”

Jackson had missed several episodes of Dynamite in September while it was portrayed like he was there but off-camera.