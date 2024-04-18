Nick Khan Gives Details On WWE’s Plans For “Big 5” PLEs, International Shows

Nick Khan recently joined Paul “Triple H” Levesque in speaking at the annual World Congress of Sports convention on Wednesday.

During the appearance, the WWE President spoke about plans for the company’s annual “Big Five PLEs,” as well as the goal of opening up the international market for their other premium live events each year.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On WWE’s big five PLEs (WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and Money In The Bank) will be in U.S. and Canada, while the goal is for other PLEs to be held in international destinations: “We sat down together a few years ago and decided, so the big five premium live events … should be in the United States or Canada. All of the other events, the goal is to have them from international locations.”

On the importance of the international PLEs: “There’s a halo effect on those big deals. Merchandise sales, relevancy goes up, and who knows — is the next Yao Ming of that country watching [WWE] and wanting to do it in 10 years.”

Check out the complete interview at SportsBusinessJournal.com.