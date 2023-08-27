Nigel McGuinness Wishes Tony Khan Was Around Back In The Day

Nigel McGuinness recently spoke with WrestleTalk on a number of topics including how it would be huge for the promotion if Adam Cole and reigning AEW World Champion MJF win the ROH World Tag Team Titles at the All In London Zero Hour Pre-Show as that would raise the profile of the brand even more.

McGuinness said, “It’s huge. If Adam Cole and MJF win the titles and are the Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions in the main event, that would raise the profile even more. That’s always been the problem with Ring of Honor. It’s a company that, certainly in the early 2000s, I don’t think there is much of an argument where (we were) revolutionizing the industry, but there weren’t enough eyes on it. When we had those opportunities to jump to that next level, financially, for whatever reason, it just never took off.”

McGuinness also spoke about how he wishes AEW President Tony Khan was around back in the day to help bring ROH to that bigger stage they currently are in.

McGuinness said, “It would have been lovely if Tony [Tony Khan] would have been around at that point to be able to help us get to that stage. Now that Tony is on board, we have the opportunity, but because so much time has passed, what was the Ring of Honor style, you can make the argument is now the pro wrestling style because so many of the Ring of Honor guys are top guys in the companies. Kevin Steen [Kevin Owens], Sami Zayn, the list goes on. Everybody took that style and took it everywhere else. Now, it’s very hard for Ring of Honor to stand on it’s own and be different because the in-ring style is the same as everywhere else. How do you differentiate that? That’s the million-dollar question.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)