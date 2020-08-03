Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Welcome Their Son

As PWMania.com previously reported, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan announced the birth of their son. Welp, now Nikki Bella and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, have also announced the birth of their son. Nikki and Artem’s baby was born a day earlier than Baby Danielson. Nikki said, “7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy.”

With that being said, the twins gave birth to their respective children just hours apart! Their due dates were expected to be a week and a half apart but they occurred less than 24 hours from each other.

We send our congratulations to Nikki, Artem and their families!