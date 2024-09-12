Nikki Bella Has Filed For Divorce From Artem Chigvintsev

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella (Nikki Garcia) was in search of divorce attorneys following the situation that led to the arrest of her husband Artem Chigvintsev.

According to TMZ, Garcia has officially filed for divorce from her husband in the wake of his arrest for felony domestic battery last month.

The two were married in August of 2022 after four years of dating and they have a four-year old son.

There is no word yet on whether a prenuptial agreement is in place.