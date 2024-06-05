Nikki Bella Joins Peacock’s “The Traitors” Reality Competition Series

Nikki Bella, real name Nikki Garcia, has joined Peacock’s new reality competition series.

The WWE Hall of Famer was announced today as part of the cast of “The Traitors,” which is currently filming in Scotland. Promotional material for the series notes:

“Twenty of America’s most cunning contestants, including famous faces and everyday Americans, compete in the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle in Scotland, they will collaborate on exciting missions to build a prize fund of up to $250,000. But hidden among the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and take the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors will murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the players attempt to uncover and banish the Traitors from the game. If the Faithful contestants expel all of the Traitors, they will share the prize fund; however, if a Traitor makes it to the end, they will steal the entire amount.”

Alan Cumming, the series’ host, revealed the following names for the cast: Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser), Carolyn Wiger (Survivor), Britney Haynes (Big Brother), Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Danielle Reyes (Big Brother), Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette), Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai), Ciara Miller (Summer House), Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City), Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron), Jeremy Collins (Survivor), British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Nikki Garcia, Rob Mariano (Survivor, Deal or No Deal Island), Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Tony Vlachos (Survivor) and Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise).

The series’ premiere date has not been revealed.