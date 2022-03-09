Nikki Bella Reveals She Will Be In Town For WWE WrestleMania 38

Nikki Bella made her in-ring return at this year’s Royal Rumble by competing in the Women’s Rumble bout.

During an appearance On with Mario Lopez Interviews podcast, Nikki Bella was asked if she has plans for WrestleMania 38. She brought up being in town for the Hall of Fame.

“So far, I have a ticket booked. That’s all I can say. The Undertaker is getting inducted into the Hall of Fame. Vince McMahon announced he’s inducting him, so I’ll for sure be at the Hall of Fame because that’s an iconic moment. Being a Hall of Famer, I have to represent. Bellas always find some way to get themselves into trouble there.”