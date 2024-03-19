Nikkita Lyons Provides Update On Her Injury And When She Could Return To Action

NXT star Nikkita Lyons recently appeared on an episode of Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including the injury she suffered a few months ago and when she could make her return to in-ring action.

Lyons said, “It’s been two months since my surgery, and honestly, I feel like these two months went pretty quick, at least for me, because run on the grind every day. But right now, I’m hoping by Halloween Havoc. I’m hoping that’ll be a good time. But also I want to make sure…it should be ready to go. But I don’t want to say an exact, you know, like, ‘It’s gonna be here,’ because with injuries, it’s kind of day by day. Going back to the out of sight, I’m gonna stay active. I’m not going nowhere. I ain’t going nowhere. That’s why I’m shoving myself in y’all face. Y’all are not gonna see this brick house blow down. That’s where I’m at, and that’s where I cross into my music and different forms of art that I can do, still talking to the people, being involved, going to these community events and charity events, like I ain’t going nowhere. I’m just gonna continue to improve in every other way I can until I can step in the squared circle again.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)