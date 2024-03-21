NJPW Announces Several Matches For Their Windy City Riot Event

NJPW announced several matches for their upcoming Windy City Riot Event including Nic Nemeth vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Jack Perry vs. Shota Umino and El Phantasmo and Hikuleo defending the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships in a 4-Way Open Challenge.

Other matches include Hiromu Takahashi vs. Mustafa Ali, Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston teaming up with three other stars to face Gabe Kidd and his partners in a Riot Rules Match.

NJPW Windy City Riot 2024 is set to take place on Friday, April 12th from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.