NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 5 Results – May 22, 2026
Location: Osaka Japan
Venue: Osaka Municipal Central Gymnasium
Attendence: 1,192
Tag Team Match
Unbound Company (Taiji Ishimori & Gedo) defeated Tatsuya Matsumoto & Taisei Nakahara via Bone Lock on Nakahara (5:58)
Tag Team Match
United Empire (Jakob Austin Young & Zane Jay) defeated Daisuke Sasaki & Masatora Yasuda via Jakobs Ladder on Yasuda (6:33)
6 Man Tag Team Match
TMDK (Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa & Robbie Eagles) defeated Chaos (Toru Yano & Yoh) & Tiger Mask IV via TM Clutch on Tiger Mask IV (7:36)
6 Man Tag Team Match
Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado, Kushida & HYO defeated House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Dick Togo & Sho) via Inside Cradle on Dick Togo (8:25)
Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Nick Wayne (6) defeated Daiki Nagai (0) via Wayne’s World (5:24)
Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Titan (10) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi (6) via Llave Inmortal (7:31)
Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Francesco Akira (4) defeated Valiente Jr (2) via Crown Fall (9:42)
Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Jun Kasai (6) defeated Robbie X (4) via Reverse Tiger Suplex (12:06)
Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Master Wato (6) defeated Kosei Fujita (4) via Tsutenkaku German Suplex (14:30)
Block A Standings After Night 5
1st Place- Titan (10 Points) (5-0)
2nd Place- Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & Nick Wayne (6 Points) (3-2) & Jun Kasai (6 Points) (3-1)
3rd Place- Francesco Akira, Kosei Fujita & Robbie X (4 Points) (2-3)
4th Place- Valiente Jr (2 Points) (1-3)
Last Place- Daiki Nagai (0 Points) (0-5) (Eliminated)