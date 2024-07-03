NJPW Star Believes AEW “Completely Respects Pro Wrestling” Unlike Other Large-Scale Companies

After the 2024 Forbidden Door PPV event, NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. spoke with the media about his future goals.

“My goal has been to not just sort of keep that in a sort of retro fashion. Like if British wrestling had stayed on television, it would have evolved the same way. Mark Rocco was doing top rope dropkicks in 1980, like it wouldn’t have been like a static style. So I’m continuously trying to keep the essence of British wrestling while not being stuck in the rigid format of what it was before.

So then to be able to wrestle in, I mean, AEW has changed the entire industry because to be able to have large-scale American company that completely respects pro wrestling, did not exist before, and it’s only had a paramount influence on every other company here. I think we’re at the time now where people just respect and admire quality wrestling.”



