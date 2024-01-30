Yusuke Okamoto of Tokyo Sports recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that top NJPW star Hiromu Takahashi has re-signed with the company.

Okamoto wrote, “[Breaking news] Hiromu Takahashi, whose contract was renewed today, quickly left the office without responding to any interviews from the waiting press (I was the only one). That’s all from the scene… Ah! wait a minute! This is LINE from Hiromu-chan! “I signed a contract” It’s a contract! Hiromu Takahashi is under contract! That’s all from the scene!”

Takahashi has been with NJPW since 2010 and during his time with the company, the Japanese star has become a 5-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.

