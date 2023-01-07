NXT Level Up Results (1/6): Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne

The latest episode of NXT Level Up aired on January 6th on Peacock.
The main event of this episode featured a tag team encounter as Malik Blade & Edris Enofe squared off against Tavion Heights and Myles Borne.
All the matches were taped on January 3rd at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Here are the results for NXT Level Up for January 6th:
- Main Event: Edris Enofé & Malik Blade def. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne
- Elektra Lopez & Amari Miller def. Sol Ruca & Dani Palmer
- Xyon Quinn def. Tank Ledger
.@MalikBladeWWE and @Edris_Enofe showing off their teamwork and athleticism in this match against #TavionHeights and @mylesborne_wwe! #NXTLevelUp pic.twitter.com/aeyIFulOND
— NXT Level Up (@NXTLevelUp) January 7, 2023
These two are FIRED UP and NOT holding back! @TankLedgerWWE @XyonQuinnWWE #NXTLevelUp pic.twitter.com/CtBSouofCY
— NXT Level Up (@NXTLevelUp) January 7, 2023
.@SolRucaWWE & #DaniPalmer with an excellent display of teamwork tonight on #NXTLevelUp! pic.twitter.com/3J4ofqhTfH
— NXT Level Up (@NXTLevelUp) January 7, 2023