NXT Level Up Results (1/6): Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne

By
Lewis Carlan
-

The latest episode of NXT Level Up aired on January 6th on Peacock.

The main event of this episode featured a tag team encounter as Malik Blade & Edris Enofe squared off against Tavion Heights and Myles Borne.

All the matches were taped on January 3rd at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the results for NXT Level Up for January 6th:

  • Main Event: Edris Enofé & Malik Blade def. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne
  • Elektra Lopez & Amari Miller def. Sol Ruca & Dani Palmer
  • Xyon Quinn def. Tank Ledger

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR