NXT North American Title Match For Great American Bash 2023 Revealed

The plans for the North American Championship heading into the next WWE NXT special event appears evident.

On the Independence Day edition of NXT on USA on Tuesday night, Mustafa Ali defeated Tyler Bate in one of the first matches on the show.

After the victory, Ali yelled into the camera off-mic to challenge Wes Lee for a shot at the NXT North American Championship at the upcoming NXT Great American Bash 2023 event.

NXT Great American Bash is scheduled to take place on July 30, 2023.