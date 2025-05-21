NXT PLE Not Expected To Join WWE’s SummerSlam Weekend Lineup

As WWE gears up for a massive two-night SummerSlam extravaganza at MetLife Stadium on August 2 and 3, 2025, many fans have been wondering whether NXT will be part of the festivities. According to a new update, that won’t be the case — at least not this year.

During a recent Q&A session, WrestleVotes responded to fan inquiries about NXT’s presence during SummerSlam weekend. The update revealed that, as of now, NXT is not expected to host any events directly connected to WWE’s flagship summer spectacle.

“No, they will not be doing anything tied into SummerSlam weekend as of now,” WrestleVotes confirmed. “They do have their own event — it will be taking place at the end of August. We’re looking to nail down the date and location for that.”

While NXT won’t be sharing the spotlight during SummerSlam weekend, the brand will still have a major presence later in the month with a standalone Premium Live Event. Details on that event — including its official name, venue, and match card — are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, NXT’s focus is on its next PLE, Battleground, which takes place this Sunday, May 25, 2025, and features a stacked card showcasing the brand’s top stars.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for all the latest on WWE SummerSlam, NXT’s upcoming events, and exclusive updates from across the wrestling world.