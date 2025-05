WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi discussed various topics with Jim Varsallone, including his openness to competing in MMA if the opportunity arises.

Femi said, “See, that piques my interest. I actually do have some interest in doing that and if it’s convenient and I have the opportunity to, I would definitely jump on it… TKO (laughs).”

You can check out Femi’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)