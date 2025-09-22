Oba Femi Reacts To Being Called A Future WrestleMania Main Eventer

WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi joined Good Karma Wrestling to discuss several topics, including his thoughts on being called a future WrestleMania main eventer.

Femi said, “I try not to let it get to my head, because you’re never as good as you think you are.”

He continued, “You’re never as good as they say you are. You’re never as bad as you think you are so you always have to find that balance.”

Femi added, “Amen. One day, hopefully, it will happen, but, I try not to dwell on that because sometimes when you tunnel vision, you forget to experience the journey.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

