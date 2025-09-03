Oba Femi Reveals Marvel’s Thanos Is The Biggest Inspiration For His Character In WWE NXT

WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi spoke with FOX 54 News about various topics, including the Nigerian influences on his current character in NXT.

Femi said, “Let’s look at what the Oba Femi character is. Oba Femi, a good guy or bad guy, functions as an obstacle. Even when I’m being cheered by the crowd, I’m still functionally am a heel. When it comes to the Nigerian aspect of the character, I think I don’t have to go too far to pull inspiration — I had my father, I had a couple of friends who were pretty big Nigerian characters and embodied everything about the Nigerian culture and how they spoke and stuff like that.”

On Marvel’s Thanos being the biggest inspiration of his character:

“The biggest inspiration I had was of course Thanos from Infinity War because he was just such a memorable character with so many quotable lines.”

