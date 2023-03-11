Official Announcement And Video For Rey Mysterio’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction

As previously stated, Rey Mysterio will be the headliner for the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Class, making him the only active Superstar in the Hall.

There has been no word on who will induct Rey. The next name is expected to be revealed on RAW, but this has not been confirmed. The Great Muta will be inducted, according to numerous sources, and there have also been rumors of a smaller class this year.

The complete WWE press release and video about Mysterio’s induction is below:

Rey Mysterio to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023

This week on Friday Night SmackDown it was announced that Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2023.

The Master of the 619 has had an illustrious career, having notable encounters in not only WWE but also ECW, AAA, CMLL, NJPW, and WCW.

In WWE, he won numerous accolades, including the 2006 Royal Rumble, the World Heavyweight Championship twice and the WWE Championship once. He is also a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion.

Mysterio had an abundance of memorable moments and rivalries, including his battles with Eddie Guerrero, Batista, Kurt Angle, Cody Rhodes and Edge, to name a few.

WWE congratulates Mysterio on becoming a WWE Hall of Famer!