Official Theme Song For WWE Bash In Berlin Revealed

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that Baby Metal will join forces with Germany’s own Electric Callboy for “RATATATA,” the official theme song for Bash in Berlin.

Triple H wrote, “Excited to have @BABYMETAL_JAPAN blasting through @WWE speakers again. They’ve joined forces with Germany’s own @ElectricCallboy for “RATATATA”, an official theme song of #WWEBash in Berlin.”

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, August 31st from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

