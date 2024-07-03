Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock Makes In-Ring WWE TV Debut (Photo)

WWE’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock, who created history at the Tokyo Olympics, made her in-ring TV debut.

She ended her amateur wrestling career in 2023 to pursue a career as a professional wrestler after winning the Olympic gold medal at 68 kilograms at the Tokyo Games in 2021. This earned her the honor of being the first black woman to win a gold medal in freestyle wrestling.

After winning the gold, she expressed an interest in joining the company. She claimed her second world championship in 2022, this time in Belgrade, Serbia. In the ESPN article announcing her signing, she stated that she hoped to make the main roster within a year. She defeated Breanna Covington in her first NXT house show match in Melbourne, Florida, back in March.

She made her in-ring TV debut on Tuesday during the NXT Level Up tapings, competing in a singles match. It happened when she faced Wren Sinclair under the alias Tyra Mae Steele.

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night after SmackDown on Peacock. It is unclear when she will make her NXT television debut. Click here for spoiler taping results for this week.