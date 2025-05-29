Omos On Wrestling In Japan: “I Needed To Go To Japan”

WWE giant Omos recently opened up about how his successful stint in Pro Wrestling NOAH came to be, crediting a surprising endorsement from Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta as the spark that set everything in motion.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Omos shared that the opportunity came after Muta publicly named him as someone he’d love to see in Japan.

“What happened was I saw Tavion Heights of NXT and Josh Briggs go to Japan… Then, as they were doing shows in Japan, an interview came out with Great Muta, they asked him, ‘Who would you love to have in Japan?’ The first name he mentions is me. I’m like, ‘Oh, wow. That’s great.’”

Encouraged by Muta’s comment, Omos brought the idea to WWE officials, including Road Dogg, while at the Performance Center. A few months later, the opportunity became real.

“He said, ‘You know what? Let me think about it.’ And then a couple months later, he was like, ‘Hey, you have an opportunity to go to Japan. Do you want to go?’ I was like, ‘Yes! I want to go to Japan.’”

Omos spoke positively about his experience, saying it was a necessary step in his growth. He also revealed advice from MVP and Shelton Benjamin that shaped his in-ring approach in Japan.

“‘Hey, in Japan, you’re a heel, be a heel. They love it, be the nastiest heel.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, really?’ So I really got to embrace that. And they loved it.”

As for his WWE return, Omos described himself as a “special attraction” and said he’s waiting for the right moment.

“I don’t know. I’m just waiting. I’m kind of in a scenario where I’m kind of like a special attraction. Whenever that time comes, I’m ready.”

Omos last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 40 and continues to train while awaiting his next call to action.