Omos Provides Update On WWE Status

WWE star Omos discussed his current status with the company in an interview with WhatCulture.

Omos said, “I’m just waiting. I had fun in Japan and I’m just patiently waiting.”

On wanting to get back in the ring:

“To be honest, man, I’m just here to dominate. I’m just ready to come back and dominate in the ring again. There’s nothing that brings me more joy than being in the wrestling ring. So whenever that happens, I’m just ready and excited to get back in there.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)