Open Challenge Title Match Revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

An open challenge for the RAW Women’s Title will take place during Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will issue an Open Challenge during the upcoming episode of RAW. This will be her first title defence since reclaiming the title from an injured Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam on July 30.

On this week’s RAW, Bayley boasted about pinning Belair at WWE Clash at The Castle in the six-woman match that Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai won against Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka. Bayley turned down Belair’s offer to immediately put the title on the line, citing the fact that it was Labor Day and that she did not wish to work. At the end of the segment, Bayley issued a threat, saying that she will win the title no matter what it takes, whenever she decides that she wants it.

There has been no announcement regarding who WWE has in mind to compete against Belair on Monday. It is expected that Charlotte Flair will soon return from her break, but it is currently unknown whether she will continue working for the SmackDown brand or switch to the RAW brand when she does so.

Here is the updated line-up for Monday’s RAW from the Moda Center in Portland, OR:

* Johnny Gargano makes his in-ring return vs. opponent TBA

* Dominik Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defend against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair issues an Open Challenge for the title