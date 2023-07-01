Opening Match For WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Revealed

Things are going to start off with a bang on Saturday afternoon.

During the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Kickoff Show with Jackie Redmond, Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp, the opening match for the main card kicking off at 3/2c was announced.

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 will start off live on the WWE Network on Peacock at 3/2c from inside the O2 Arena in London, England with the Men’s Ladder Match.

Scheduled in the Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match is Logan Paul, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest.

As noted, the rumored main event is Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio.

