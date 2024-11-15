Opening Segment, Women’s U.S. Title Tournament Bout Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

The lineup for tonight’s WWE SmackDown continues to grow.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis broke the news in a video released on social media this afternoon that the WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament will get started on tonight’s show, with a triple-threat first-round bout featuring Bayley vs. Candice LeRae vs. B-Fab.

Additionally, it was announced that Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will be kicking off the show in the opening segment.

Tonight’s show will also feature Motor City Machine Guns vs. Street Profits for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, as well as Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship.