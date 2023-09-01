Orange Cassidy Comments On The Elite Re-Signing With AEW

Orange Cassidy recently spoke with Barstool Rasslin’s Brandon Walker for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Cassidy commented on if he feels his International Championship reign has been the best run of his career:

“I think it is, absolutely. When I won the, at that time, All-Atlantic Championship, it was just, you know, was when no one knew what this thing was, what this belt was, because Pac had it and you know, obviously, he’s one of the best wrestlers ever to exist and the goal was to beat him. Then I beat them and I got this All-Atlantic Championship. It’s like, what is this identity? What is it? I just decided to make it the thing that anybody can fight for because as you know, there’s a lot of people on the AEW roster and there are tons of talented people that sometimes, they don’t get that spotlight. So it was kind of like my goal was to do that, to show all these incredibly talented people and get some good fights out of it.”

On The Elite re-signing with AEW:

“This company would exist without them. It’s very clear. It’s very apparent. If you don’t think that, then you don’t know what AEW is and that’s fine but they are the heart, they are the soul, they are everything that AEW represents. Without those guys, I wouldn’t be sitting here with you. They allowed me to be me. I could be me and I could thrive in an environment where you could just be yourself. Them re-signing is a huge deal because I kind of want to wrestle them at some point.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)