Orange Cassidy Praises The Young Bucks And Tony Khan’s Trust In Him At AEW

AEW star Orange Cassidy recently spoke with The PA Times for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Cassidy gave his thoughts on working with The Young Bucks in AEW:

“I’ve known the Young Bucks for quite a while, they are the most genuine and honest people I’ve ever met. They allowed me to join this ride. To see where it’s at in five years, it’s unheard of. We’re only five years in. The things we’re doing, three years in we went to Wembley Stadium and had the biggest show ever. I’m fortunate and proud. I wasn’t on the original roster, but I was one of the original people after the first crop of guys. Chucky T and (Trent Beretta) allowed me to get in on it with them. It’s so awesome to see where we come.”

On his working relationship with AEW President Tony Khan:

“When I was coming around AEW, [Khan] didn’t think much of me and what I was doing because he didn’t see much of it. Just Twitter and gifs. And then later, as I got to know Tony and he saw what I could do, he appreciated that character. He relies on me in a lot of situations where I find it, you know, I appreciate that he puts me in situations if someone gets hurt or if something isn’t going right, he’ll use me.”