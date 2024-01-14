Orange Cassidy Reflects On Jon Moxley’s Fork Attack From AEW ALL IN

They call Jon Moxley “The Purveyor of Violence” for a reason.

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy spoke about a scar he is going to have on his head forever after working with the Blackpool Combat Club member in the memorable Stadium Stampede match at AEW ALL IN 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

“It happened very fast,” Cassidy recalled. “When I have my hands in my pockets in front of over 75000 people, and then I turn around and a monster of a man is running at me with a fork and stabs me in a head, I just went down and then I don’t really remember anything after that because I kind of went into another weird realm that I go into when I get angry.”

Cassidy continued, “I remember, after the fact, I had a huge fork gash in my head. He scarred me forever. There is a scar in my head forever because of Jon Moxley and a fork.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.