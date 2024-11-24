Orange Cassidy Reflects On Unexpected Rise As AEW’s Top Babyface

Top AEW star Orange Cassidy spoke with the New York Post on a number of topics, including how he never wanted to be the company’s top babyface.

Cassidy said, “No, it was never a goal of mine and it was never something I aspired to do. I enjoyed my role in what I was doing in AEW. I enjoyed the matches I was having. I enjoyed the spots I was having. I was very content with that. But then I think, just like all of us, when we become a little content or we become a little… we’re doing the same thing, we kind of want a little bit of a change and, I’m not too much on planning or planning ahead. I usually just take what comes at me. Like I never thought two years ago i would have been, International Champion or Atlantic Champion you know, but that just came upon me and I just roll with the punches and, uh, right now i’m being punched a lot.”

You can check out Cassidy’s comments in the video below.

