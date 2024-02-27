Original Four Horsemen Member Ole Anderson Has Passes Away

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced via Twitter/X that Ole Anderson (Alan Robert Rogowski), an original Four Horsemen member, had died at the age of 81.

Flair wrote the following tribute:

“I Am Forever Thankful To Ole And Gene For Bringing Me In To Crockett Promotions As A Cousin. It Launched My Career. I Will Be Grateful Forever For You Giving Me The Opportunity To Become Who I Am Today. We Didn’t Always Agree With Each Other, But The Honest To God Truth Is You & Gene Started Me. Rest In Peace My Friend!”

Anderson worked for a number of promotions throughout his career, including the AWA, Jim Crockett Promotions, and WCW. Anderson was said to have suffered from multiple sclerosis in later life.