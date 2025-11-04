Ozzy Osbourne’s “War Pigs” Chosen As WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Theme

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced on his official Twitter (X) account that the late WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne, along with Judas Priest’s rendition of “War Pigs,” will serve as the theme song for this month’s Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event (PLE). Triple H also stated that all proceeds from the song’s sale will be donated to Parkinson’s disease research.

This announcement follows the tragic passing of Osbourne in July due to a heart attack, with Parkinson’s disease contributing to his health issues.

“War Pigs” was originally written and recorded by Osbourne’s iconic metal band, Black Sabbath, in 1970. The anti-war track appeared on the band’s self-titled debut album and has since become one of their signature hits.

Triple H wrote, “Ozzy Osbourne’s music has been part of the soundtrack of my life. I was lucky to be a fan and eventually call him a friend. This year, all profits from the sale of Ozzy/Judas Priest’s version of “War Pigs” will be donated to The Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation and Cure Parkinson’s. Support his iconic sound and this great cause. For Ozzy. #SurvivorSeries”

WWE Survivor Series 2025 will occur on Saturday, November 29, at Petco Park in San Diego, California, and will air live on the ESPN App.