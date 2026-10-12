PAC’s Wife Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Late AEW Star

Natalie, the wife of late AEW star PAC, has shared an emotional tribute to her husband, reflecting on their relationship, the life they built together and the future they had planned before his unexpected passing.

PAC, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley, passed away on September 27, 2026, at the age of 40.

In a deeply personal Instagram post published on Monday, October 12, Natalie remembered their 21 years together, including 19 years as a couple and 11 years of marriage.

“Thank you for our beautiful life darling. Twenty one years ago we became friends, nineteen years ago we fell in love and eleven years ago we were married. Two souls entwined in one; my best friend and better half.”

Natalie went on to describe how hard PAC had worked throughout his wrestling career to provide for their future, including the life they hoped to enjoy together after his eventual retirement.

She also recalled the everyday activities they had been looking forward to upon his return home, making his sudden absence even more difficult to comprehend.

“You always worked so incredibly hard to ensure we would have a great life together, both now and once you had retired. The cruelty of having all of our future hopes and dreams snatched away will never feel real. You were so excited to get home to us, you were going to shoot hoops all week with your best mates, we were going to set up your new home gym and take Wilfie for some autumnal walks, have pizza at Rudy’s on your cheat day, go to the match, see Sam Campbell live. We’re all just waiting for you to walk through the door again darling, and the idea that will never happen is beyond comprehension.”

Concluding her tribute, Natalie spoke about the difficulty of coming to terms with her husband’s death and her family’s determination to support one another through their grief.

“I can’t believe it’s been over two weeks already since we last spoke, I can’t believe I’m making this post. We will try our hardest to get through this nightmare and look after each other as I know that’s what you would want, but we will miss you every minute, of every hour, of every day. Love you eternally pet.”

PAC’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the professional wrestling industry, reflecting the respect he earned throughout his career in WWE, AEW and the international wrestling scene.

Authorities in Des Plaines, Illinois, previously stated that there were no signs of foul play surrounding his death.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet established an official cause of death, with further testing pending.

AEW honored PAC during a special tribute edition of Dynamite, where a statement from Natalie and his parents was read aloud. The family expressed their gratitude to fans, AEW President Tony Khan and the promotion for their support.

WWE also released a tribute video featuring several members of its roster, including performers who worked alongside PAC during his time with the company under the ring name Neville.

Natalie’s latest message offers a deeply personal reflection on the man behind the wrestling persona, remembering him not only for his accomplishments in the ring but as a devoted husband whose future plans with his family were tragically cut short.