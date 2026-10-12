Backstage Update On Asuka’s WWE Status

Earlier this year, WWE star and former Women’s Champion Asuka bid farewell to her close friend IYO SKY on an episode of Monday Night RAW following their match at Backlash. In a vlog, Asuka clarified that she is still officially part of WWE and has not left the company.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select’s Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan question about Asuka. He explained that Asuka’s hiatus is due to a personal matter that required her to return to Japan. WWE had planned to use her throughout the year and hoped for her return, but officials supported her decision to go home. As of now, it is unclear when Asuka will return to WWE, but updates will be provided as they become available.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka recently addressed a social media comment regarding her status with WWE. A user on Twitter (X) stated, “There are people posting as if Asuka-san has left WWE, but that’s a lie, right? She’s just taking a break right now, right?” Asuka replied, “I haven’t left the team. I haven’t quit.”