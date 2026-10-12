Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (10/14/2026)

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the updated lineup for this week’s episode of Dynamite, set to take place at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. This episode will feature a special three-hour combined broadcast of Dynamite and Collision.

The show will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In a tag team match, the United Empire—comprising AEW World Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay and AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo—will face Samoa Joe from The Opps and “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa. Additionally, CMLL World Women’s Champion and AEW TBS Champion Persephone will team up with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. to battle Dani Luna and Hyan in another tag team match.

Previously announced for the show, AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his title against Hechicero from the Don Callis Family in a Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match. Furthermore, The Demand’s Ricochet will face Ace Austin from the Bang Bang Gang in another qualifying match. “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita is scheduled to take on “The Machine” Brian Cage, also from the Don Callis Family, in a similar qualifying match. Additionally, “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland will compete against “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, who is also part of the Don Callis Family, in yet another Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match.

Moreover, Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada will compete against Myron Reed from The Rascalz in a Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match. In a Trios Match, AEW Women’s World Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will team up with Divine Dominion members “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and “Colossal” Lena Kross to take on the Triangle of Madness, which includes Skye Blue, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, and Julia Hart. Lastly, The Death Riders—comprising AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, and Daniel Garcia—will face off against Don Callis Family members “Dunkzilla” Mark Davis, Jake Doyle, and Wardlow in another Trios Match.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.