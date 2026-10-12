Backstage News On WWE And AEW’s Internal Reaction To Ratings Battle

As PWMania.com previously reported, the October 6 episode of WWE NXT averaged 532,000 viewers on The CW, while Grand Slam: France, which also aired on Tuesday, averaged 495,000 viewers. NXT achieved a 0.10 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, while Grand Slam: France garnered a 0.11 rating.

According to Fightful Select, AEW was “very happy” with the increase in its viewership compared to last year when both companies went head-to-head. The last time they competed directly was on October 7, 2025, when NXT drew 625,000 viewers and posted a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demo. In contrast, AEW drew only 321,000 viewers and received a 0.07 rating.

The report also indicated that WWE was pleased with NXT’s win in the head-to-head viewership battle on television.