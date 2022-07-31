Paige Believes Sasha Banks and Naomi Will Make a WWE Return

Saraya, former WWE star Paige, was asked about Naomi and Sasha Banks during a media scrum today at Starrcast.

Banks and Naomi are likely to return the company, according to Saraya, who left WWE earlier this month and is currently a free agent. She stated: “I mean, everyone loves Sasha Banks, right? So the four horsewomen in general is such a big and critical part of the women’s revolutions. So, I think she’ll be back. I think now with Hunter in charge, and kind of like taking the reigns and everything anything.”

Saraya made a point of mentioning how things changed at SummerSlam last night with Triple H in control of creative, and she thinks the event was a turning point for the business. She added, “So, I feel like eventually, you know Sasha and Naomi hopefully in my opinion will come back.”

Given that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge, it seems more likely than ever that we will see both women return on Raw and/or SmackDown in the near future, as Dave Meltzer revealed last week.

Although Banks and Naomi have not publicly addressed their departure from WWE, it is thought that their issues with Vince McMahon were the root of their problems, and that Triple H would be more inclined to work with them to resolve their creative concerns.

The video from Paige’s media scrum is below.