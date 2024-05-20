Reality Show And More Expected To Air In WWE’s First Year On Netflix

WWE’s television programs will shift to different networks later this year and early 2025.

WWE signed a deal with Netflix to move Monday Night Raw from the USA Network to the streaming service beginning in January 2025, while WWE received a raise from FOX for SmackDown’s rights to $205 million on average per year, which will increase to $287 million per year in its next deal with NBCU when the show moves to the USA Network.

NXT is set to move from the USA Network to the CW Network. The Raw deal is for ten years and over $5 billion, with a minimum annual value of $500 million.

F4Wonline’s Josh Nason had notes from Monday’s JPMorgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference, where TKO CEO Mark Shapiro discussed WWE and the UFC. This is where he stated that, as part of the agreement with Netflix, they will do “a lot of ancillary shoulder programming” next year, including a reality series similar to the popular F1-focused series “Drive to Survive.”

Documentaries about the stars’ careers are also planned. Earlier this year, NASCAR had a similar show. The series has been credited with a massive increase in F1’s popularity in the United States, which helped them secure a new lucrative deal with ESPN.

Shapiro also stated that WWE will expand its partnership with Saudi Arabia over the next 6-12 months, with an “enhancement” to be announced this month. This could provide a better look at the company potentially hosting WrestleMania or the Royal Rumble in the country.