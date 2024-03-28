Paul Heyman Believes Extra Innings Will Be Added To The Bloodline’s Storyline

The special counsel to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, “The Wiseman,” Paul Heyman recently appeared on an episode of The Rich Eisen Show on The Roku Channel to discuss a number of topics, including how he believes the Bloodline’s storyline will have extra innings.

Heyman said, “Every time I talk about innings, it gets shoved up my tuchus.” “Also, I’ve kind of gotten away from baseball analogies because I’ve learned in my experience that baseball is fake.”

“Whatever inning that we’re in, we’re dominating that inning and it’s a game that I would suggest may go into many extra innings as well and some of that we have to give credit to the final boss, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, for adding a whole new set of layers and therefore innings to the story of The Bloodline.”

You can check out Heyman’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)