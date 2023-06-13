Paul Heyman Explains How Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Hiatus Changed Him Forever

Paul Heyman recently appeared as a guest on Rick Rubin’s “Tetragrammaton” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Wise Man” of The Bloodline spoke about how scary the situation surrounding Roman Reigns’ hiatus from WWE due to Leukemia in 2018 was, as well as how it changed “The Tribal Chief.”

On how scary the situation surrounding his Leukemia hiatus in 2018 was: “Nobody knew how sick he [Reigns] was. I mean, they the thought was he had a handle on this. They thought this is treatable. They thought he’ll be back, but you’re talking about a very unpredictable affliction that can take a wrong turn real fast and next thing you know, the world and his family are suffering without him. So I mean, nobody knew.”

On how it changed him forever: “It gave him a greater appreciation of life. I’m sure it gave him a greater appreciation of one’s own mortality. I’m sure it gave him a greater appreciation of the blessings that he has.”

