Paul “Triple H” Levesque Addresses A Possible In-Ring Return

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on The Pat McAfee Show while at WWE World for WrestleMania weekend.

When The Rock returned this year, rumors circulated online that Triple H may return to the ring in a feud with Rock or someone else. Pat McAfee asked him if he still trains despite his heart problems.

“I still train, I still do all that,” Levesque stated.

He shut down a possible return to the ring, “I don’t think so. I don’t think I should be out there taking bumps.”

He went on to discuss the pacemaker, which serves as a backup for his heart.

He went on to say, “I rode it til the wheels fell off, almost literally. I’m great with that and I was at a place where I should have been retiring anyway. I wanted to be done with it. The last year right before this all happened, I had been asked to go to WrestleMania for 2 days [and] ‘I need ya, you can work with anybody you want.’ I said, “I don’t think I wanna do it.” … I thought about it and I was gonna go back and say I’m not doing it and then I had to not do it so I was already there. I’m good with it. I have zero regrets.”

His comments made it clear that he has no intention of wrestling again.